Naz Reid scored 22 points, 19 of them in the first half, as the Timberwolves defeated the host Los Angeles Lakers 118-113 in an NBA preseason game Wednesday night at Los Angeles.
D'Angelo Russell and Luka Garza added 15 points each and Jaylen Nowell 14 for the Wolves.
Reid also grabbed 13 rebounds.
Reid, the Wolves' backup center, started the game, with Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert both resting. He helped the Wolves to a 62-54 halftime lead, with Russell adding 15 points.
The Wolves, 4-0 in the preseason, play host to Brooklyn on Friday in their final preseason game.
