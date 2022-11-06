More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Timberwolves beat Houston Rockets 129-117
The Timberwolves hosted the Houston Rockets on Saturday, Nov. 5 at Target Center. Minnesota defeated Houston 129-117.
Gophers
In a flash, No. 1 U women's hockey sweeps series with Minnesota Duluth
Catie Skaja and Abbey Murphy each scored within the first 35 seconds Saturday for Minnesota and set the tone for a 5-3 victory over the Bulldogs.
Wolves
Wolves find their shooting touch in 129-117 victory over Houston
Without Rudy Gobert and playing the second night of a back-to-back, the Wolves had one of their smoothest nights on offense in shooting 61%.
Gophers
Nelson, Knies lead No. 3 Gophers men's hockey to sweep of Notre Dame
Both scored goals in the second period and Justen Close made 22 saves for the shutout against the Fighting Irish.
Wolves
Gobert placed in health and safety protocols
The Wolves center, who said he felt ill before Friday's game, now must follow an intricate series of testing rules.