1:30 p.m. at Atlanta FSN, 830-AM

Hawks have lost six of past eight

Wolves update: The Wolves (3-8) will be playing for the first time since they lost a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter in a 118-107 loss Wednesday to Memphis, which was without Ja Morant. The Wolves tied a franchise record by giving up 80 points in the paint to the Grizzlies. They also gave up 23 points on the break and were outscored 50-21 off the bench. The Wolves will be without Karl-Anthony Towns, Juancho Hernangomez and Ricky Rubio because of COVID concerns; Towns announced he had tested positive for the virus shortly after Friday's rematch with the Grizzlies had been postponed. At least one other Wolves player has tested positive. The Wolves are 2-2 with Towns in the lineup, 1-6 without him. Malik Beasley had 28 points on 11-for-23 shooting with six rebounds and five assists in the Wolves' last game. D'Angelo Russell had 25 points but only two in the fourth quarter.

Hawks update: Atlanta (5-7) has lost two in a row. After a 3-1 start, the Hawks have gone 2-6. All five Atlanta starters average in double figures, led by G Trae Young (23.2 points and 8.6 assists per game), F De'Andre Hunter (16.0 ppg) and C Clint Capela (12.1 ppg, 12.9 rebounds). Atlanta is first in the league in second-chance points (16.3) and free throws made (20.7) per game. The Hawks are without G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee), G Kris Dunn (right ankle), F Danilo Gallinari (right ankle) and F Cam Reddish (left knee).

