Timberwolves update: The Wolves (10-10) got back to .500 by beating the Lakers 109-80 on Monday after edging the visiting Clippers 93-92 on Friday night. This starts a three-game West Coast trip, with games Friday and Sunday at Golden State following this one, their first in the new Intuit Dome. Anthony Edwards (26.7) is ninth in the NBA in scoring. G Rob Dillingham (ankle) is questionable after missing Monday’s game.