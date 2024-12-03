Timberwolves-Clippers game preview: Key players, injury report, broadcast information
The Wolves won Friday’s meeting at Target Center, then beat the Lakers on Monday to get to .500.
9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Intuit Dome
TV, radio: FDSN; iHeart app, 100.3 FM
Timberwolves update: The Wolves (10-10) got back to .500 by beating the Lakers 109-80 on Monday after edging the visiting Clippers 93-92 on Friday night. This starts a three-game West Coast trip, with games Friday and Sunday at Golden State following this one, their first in the new Intuit Dome. Anthony Edwards (26.7) is ninth in the NBA in scoring. G Rob Dillingham (ankle) is questionable after missing Monday’s game.
Clippers update: In their victory over the Nuggets on Sunday, G James Harden became the second NBA player (after Steph Curry) to make 3,000 threes. The Clippers (13-9) play Portland on Tuesday night in their final NBA Cup game. G Kawhi Leonard (knee), G Kevin Porter Jr. (ankle) and F Kobe Brown (back) are out.
