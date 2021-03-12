Before the All-Star break, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch had said he wanted rookie Anthony Edwards to shoot around two-thirds of the time coming off drives, and one-third from the outside.

Entering Thursday's game against New Orleans, 42% of Edwards' shot attempts came from three-point range while about 43% came from 10 feet and closer.

He was shooting 30% from three-point range but was slumping coming into the break and was shooting just 24% from deep over his last eight games.

Edwards said Wednesday he hears the calls for him to go to the rim more.

"I'm a firm believer in my jump shot," Edwards said. "But I know me getting to the rim is more effective. I try to keep the defense as honest as I can by making those shots, but I'm not making them right now. But when I start making them, he's going to allow me to play my game."

Edwards said he understands why Finch would say he needed to drive more, but Edwards isn't about to give up on his jumper.

"I'm not making them at a high clip," Edwards said. "But it's going to come, and when it comes, we won't be having this conversation. But as of now, yeah, I need to get to the rim."

Edwards said he has been making decisions based on how the defense is playing him.

"If they go under screens the majority of the time, then I'm going to make them respect my jumper," Edwards said. "I'm going to shoot it. But if they're playing up, more aggressive, then I'm going to get to the rim. But, I mean, it's all what the defense gives me."

The thing is, if Edwards doesn't make the jumpers or threes at an effective clip, teams will play under screens anyway in an attempt to force him into taking those shots. Such is the cat-and-mouse game of NBA defense.

When asked about his goals for the second half of the season, Edwards said he also wanted to improve his defense.

"The most important thing I've learned is being locked in on defense," Edwards said. "Because I get back-doored a lot. I just got back-doored today in practice for a layup. Just staying engaged on defense, I feel like that's what I learned the most."

Russell on the mend

The Wolves announced Feb. 16 that D'Angelo Russell would undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left knee, and they placed a four- to six-week time frame on his recovery.

Finch said Russell could be back resuming on-court activities this weekend as Russell nears the front end of that period.

"He's going to be with the team from the time that we get back in Minnesota," Finch said.

Jarrett Culver missed Thursday's game for what the Wolves are saying is a "left great toe strain." Jordan McLaughlin was out as he is in COVID protocols.

Towns has some joy

Karl-Anthony Towns had some joy over the break in what has been an otherwise trying year as his sister got married. He said the ceremony was "the most COVID wedding of all time."

"It was bride and groom, me, my dad, my girlfriend, the groom's mom and his brother. No one else," Towns said.

Towns said everyone was COVID-tested multiple times before the event, and it was a much-needed experience after he said his family suffered multiple deaths because of COVID.

"I'm so happy to see my sister be so happy, especially with everything we've been through," Towns said. "So if you're asking me personally for my feelings, I'm rejuvenated. I feel great."