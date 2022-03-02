A familiar ailment popped up on the Timberwolves injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against Golden State: Anthony Edwards was questionable because of left patella tendinopathy.

That's the same injury Edwards had last month when he played through a knee injury he eventually admitted was worse than he was letting on, and Tuesday it cost him his first game because of injury.

Edwards, who said he prides himself on being available every night, missed games earlier this season because of COVID protocols, but Tuesday marked the first one he missed because of a physical injury.

Before the game, coach Chris Finch said the Wolves and Edwards might have to deal with the injury the rest of the season.

"It's looking that way," Finch said. "Some days it's better than others. Tendinitis issues — probably not had a ton of it in his life, it's just figuring out how to manage that."

Finch called Edwards' status a game-time decision for Tuesday's and said "everything was on the table" in terms of helping Edwards through it, including potentially resting him.

Edwards has been struggling of late on offense. In his past 10 games he has shot just 38%, 27% from three-point range. On Feb. 9, after the tail end of a back-to-back against the Kings, Edwards said his knee was limiting him. He said then the injury was "depressing" and was affecting his play. He also said that night his knee had felt the best it felt in a long time, and he was no longer on the injury report until Tuesday.

Finch said the injury could be influencing Edwards' ability to take the ball to the rim.

"I'm sure it's affected him some, for sure," Finch said. "He doesn't feel like he has the confidence or explosion to do certain things in certain directions."

Jarred Vanderbilt also appeared on the injury report because of left shoulder soreness. He fell in the second half of Monday's game against Cleveland and appeared to hurt his shoulder, but he played on.

Wright cleared for contact

Wolves guard and Champlin Park alum McKinley Wright was cleared for contact as he recovers from an injury to the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The injury has sidelined Wright for several weeks.

The Wolves said they will re-evaluate Wright's status on Sunday. He has appeared in three games for the Wolves and six games for their G-League affiliate in Iowa, where he is averaging 21.3 points per game.

Reunited and it feels so good

Former Wolves forward Andrew Wiggins got to be around the NBA's 75th anniversary team when he was in Cleveland for the All-Star Game. At Warriors practice Monday, reporters asked Wiggins who he was most excited to see on the team. He said Wolves Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett.

"That's my guy," Wiggins said. "He was one of my vets here. I still talk to him every now and then. It was cool to see him face to face for the first time in a long time."