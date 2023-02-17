Anthony Edwards never said publicly he was disappointed in not making the NBA All-Star Game when the reserves came out on February 2.

The next day at the Wolves' shootaround, Edwards was diplomatic in his responses when asked if he felt he should have been going.

"I'm just never the one that's selected for things like that, I feel like," Edwards said then. "I've got to go above and beyond. I will next year, so I ain't trippin'."

Next year came about a week later when the league named Edwards an All-Star after all, as one of three injury replacements. When coach Chris Finch delivered the news, everybody mobbed Edwards at shootaround in Memphis. Nobody could contain their excitement.

Edwards said when he didn't make it his teammates might have been madder than he was. When he did make it, they might have been happier than he was.

"All my teammates were super happy," Edwards said. "Everybody hugged me, slapping me on the head, everybody embracing. I was happy to see that."

The reaction to Edwards' All-Star berth — the game is Sunday in Utah — says something about the kind of teammate he has become in his three seasons with the Wolves. He's a constant source of energy and is often among the first one off the bench to cheer on his teammates when they do something well.

"One thing we love about Anthony is he really does root for his teammates' success," coach Chris Finch said. "He really does. It's pure. A lot of times guys in the league are competitive or could be jealous of other teammates' success, but that's not Ant. He's very, very pure and hopes for the best for all his teammates. Everybody loves him."

Edwards said he wasn't going to be shy about participating in the event and was planning on claiming MVP honors. He got there thanks to his prolific scoring (24.7 points per game), so Edwards is going to do what got him there.

"I be seeing guys winning MVP so I just want to go out there and get hot, shoot it from everywhere," Edwards said. "I'm ready to get in the game."

Some of his teammates have marveled about the progress he has made in his career in such a short time. None of this was a given when Edwards was the No. 1 overall pick in 2020.

"I hope he just enjoys it and sits back and sees the guys he's playing with, especially the LeBrons of the world, the Kevin Durants and just kind of pinch himself and understand where he was at four or five years ago," guard Austin Rivers said. "He was in high school and he's about to be in an All-Star game. That's a blessing."

Added forward Kyle Anderson: "That's a 21 year old kid getting ready to go to the All-Star game on the biggest stage. That's special. It doesn't get any better than that, so we're rooting for him."

Rivers said the selection meant more to Edwards than he was letting on. Now it seems Edwards has a little pressure off his shoulders now that he's officially an All-Star.

"He wanted that All-Star so bad and he worked so hard for it and played so well after a little bit of a slow start, he really came on strong," Rivers said. "I think he can take a deep breath and sit back and be proud of himself these next couple of days."

The game will take place in Salt Lake City, and Rudy Gobert, who has made three All-Star Games, joked that he didn't think Edwards would be skiing while in Utah. He advised Edwards to have fun and enjoy all he could about the experience.

"I was really happy [for him] because I remember when I had my first one I was really happy, too," Gobert said. "The first one is special, for sure. Always special."

The first of what the Wolves hope are many, many more than Edwards hopes for that for himself.

"Moments like that are perfectly suited for him," Finch said. "He enjoys that type of environment. It'll be fun for him in and around all those other players. He'll get treated like the star that he's becoming."