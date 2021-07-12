Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards wasn't supposed to be in Minnesota this week, but after suffering an apparent injury while training with Team USA in Las Vegas, he'll have to return. Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch said Monday that Edwards would be back in the coming days to be "properly assessed."

In a video that circulated on Twitter last week, Edwards was seen limping out of practice and being helped to the team bus. Although the nature of the injury was unclear, a source told the Star Tribune that it was a "sprain" and confirmed it was not Edwards' knee.

Edwards, along with Timberwolves teammate Naz Reid, was part of the "Select Team" helping train Team USA for the Olympic Games in Tokyo. The Select Team does not travel to the Games.

"Unfortunately for Ant, I think if he wouldn't have gotten hurt, I think he had a chance to stick around a little bit longer with the Olympic team," Finch said.