Sports

Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards fined $50,000 for obscene gesture and comment directed at heckler

Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan during a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced Tuesday.

The Associated Press
April 22, 2025 at 7:18PM

NEW YORK — Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves has been fined $50,000 for directing inappropriate language and making an obscene gesture toward a fan during a playoff game against the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA president of league operations Byron Spruell announced Tuesday.

Edwards intervened when teammate Rudy Gobert was being heckled in the third quarter of the Timberwolves' 117-95 win in Game 1 of their first-round series on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Edwards, standing along the sideline, told the nearby fan how many millions of dollars Gobert has. The exchange ended with Gobert making a lewd gesture and comment.

The teams were to play Game 2 on Tuesday night in Los Angeles.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

The start of the NHL playoffs has been hard-hitting, with just about everyone getting physical

If there was any doubt about what the Washington Capitals were thinking about doing to the Montreal Canadiens in their first-round playoff series, it got erased on the first shift.

Sports

Brock Purdy reports to 49ers and George Kittle stays away from offseason program

Sports

Lou Lamoriello is not returning as New York Islanders general manager