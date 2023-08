The Timberwolves will open the NBA season on Oct. 25 at Toronto, and have their home opener Oct. 28 against Miami.

The NBA released the full league schedule of games Thursday.

The regular season ends April 14 at home against Phoenix.

The Wolves have five of their first seven games at Target Center, and have a seven-game homestand from Feb. 23-March 4.

There will be two games televised by TNT (Jan. 18 vs. Memphis and March 12 at L.A. Clippers), three on ESPN (Feb. 28 vs. Memphis; March 10 at L.A. Lakers; April 10 at Denver) and five on NBA TV (Dec. 20 at Philadelphia; Jan. 1 at New York; March 19 vs. Denver; April 5 at Phoenix; April 7 at L.A. Lakers).

TIMBERWOLVES REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE

Oct. 25, at Toronto, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 28, Miami, 7 p.m.

Oct. 30, at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 1, Denver, 7 p.m.

Nov. 4, Utah, 7 p.m.

Nov. 6, Boston, 7 p.m.

Nov. 8, New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Nov. 10, at San Antonio, 7 p.m. (in-season tournament pool play)

Nov. 12, at Golden State, 7:30 p.m.

Nov. 14, at Golden State, 9 p.m. (in-season tournament pool play)

Nov. 15, at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Nov. 18, at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20, New York, 7 p.m.

Nov. 22, Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Nov. 24, Sacramento, 7 p.m. (in-season tournament pool play)

Nov. 26, at Memphis, 5 p.m.

Nov. 28, Oklahoma City, 7 p.m. (in-season tournament pool play)

Nov. 30, Utah, 7 p.m.

Dec. 2, at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

Dec. 4-9, In-season tournament playoffs or TBD games for teams not advancing

Dec. 11, at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Dec. 14, at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Dec. 16, Indiana, 7 p.m.

Dec. 18, at Miami, 6:30 p.m.

Dec. 20, at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Dec. 21, L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Dec. 23, at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

Dec. 26, at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Dec. 28, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Dec. 30, L.A. Lakers, 7 p.m.

Jan. 1, at New York, 2 p.m.

Jan. 3, New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Jan. 5, at Houston, 7 p.m.

Jan. 7, at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 9, at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Jan. 10, at Boston, 6 p.m.

Jan. 12, Portland, 7 p.m.

Jan. 14, L.A. Clippers, 6 p.m.

Jan. 17, at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Jan. 18, Memphis, 9 p.m.

Jan. 20, Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 22, Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Jan. 24, at Washington, 6 p.m.

Jan. 25, at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 27, at San Antonio, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 29, at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m.

Jan. 31, Dallas, 7 p.m.

Feb. 2, Orlando, 7 p.m.

Feb. 4, Houston, 6 p.m.

Feb. 6, at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Feb. 8, at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Feb. 12, at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m.

Feb. 13, at Portland, 9 p.m.

Feb. 15, at Portland, 9 p.m.

Feb. 18, All-Star Game, Indianapolis

Feb. 23, Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Feb. 24, Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Feb. 27, San Antonio, 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 28, Memphis, 6:30 p.m.

March 1, Sacramento, 7 p.m.

March 3, L.A. Clippers, 2:30 p.m.

March 4, Portland, 7 p.m.

March 7, at Indiana, 6 p.m.

March 8, at Cleveland

March 10, at L.A. Lakers

March 12, at L.A. Clippers

March 16, at Utah

March 18, at Utah

March 19, Denver, 8 p.m.

March 22, Cleveland, 7 p.m.

March 24, Golden State, 6 p.m.

March 27, Detroit, 7 p.m.

March 29, at Denver, 8 p.m.

March 31, Chicago, 6 p.m.

April 2, Houston, 7 p.m.

April 3, Toronto, 7 p.m.

April 5, at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

April 7, at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

April 9, Washington, 7 p.m.

April 10, at Denver, 9 p.m.

April 12, Atlanta, 7 p.m.

April 14, Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.