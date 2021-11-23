More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
High Schools
Meet the 2021 All-Metro football first team defense
Here are the top defensive players in Twin Cities area prep football, including the All-Metro second team.
Timberwolves 110, New Orleans 96
The Timberwolves beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021in New Orleans.
Wolves
Wolves use stifling defense to smother Pelicans, win fourth straight
On a night where they shot just 40% from the field, the Wolves scored 28 points off 23 forced turnovers and won easily in New Orleans.
Wild
Wild excels at frantic comebacks, but why does it fall behind?
'We've got to understand that we've got to get to our game right away,' said alternate captain Marcus Foligno.
Wolves
Losing to Timberwolves is leaving some opposition players grumpy
Tristan Thompson, Thaddeus Young and Anthony Davis all had complaints about their teams after losses to Minnesota.