PORTLAND, Ore. — Dairon Asprilla scored on a header in the 61st minute and the Portland Timbers downed Minnesota United 1-0 on Saturday night.

The Timbers have won a season-best four straight matches as they jockey for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Minnesota has lost three straight games after losing just once in the previous 11.

Portland (11-8-12) moved up the Western Conference standings into fifth, while Minnesota (13-12-5) dropped to sixth, just in front of Real Salt Lake.

Portland goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic saved two attempts by Minnesota's Mender Garcia in the first 17 minutes. But neither side could break through and it was 0-0 at the half.

Asprilla's goal came off a corner and sailed to the far corner, well out of Minnesota keeper Dayne St. Clair's reach. Aspirlla celebrated his eighth goal of the season with a backflip.

Loons midfielder Emanuel Reynoso did not play because of a swollen ankle from last weekend's 3-0 home loss to FC Dallas. Forward Franco Fragapane was suspended because of card accumulation. Forward Bongokuhle Hlongwane did not travel to Portland with a knee injury.

