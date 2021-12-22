ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Nicolas Timberlake had 24 points as Towson topped Navy 69-52 on Wednesday.
Timberlake hit 9 of 12 shots, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers.
Charles Thompson had 10 points, eight rebounds and five blocks for Towson (9-4). Cam Holden added eight rebounds, and Terry Nolan Jr. had eight assists.
Jaylen Walker had 13 points for the Midshipmen (7-4). Greg Summers added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Richard Njoku had 10 rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
