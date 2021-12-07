KENT, Ohio — Nicolas Timberlake had 22 points as Towson defeated Kent State 73-58 on Monday night.
Antonio Rizzuto had 18 points for the Tigers (6-3). Jason Gibson added 11 points. Cam Holden had seven points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.
Sincere Carry had 17 points for the Golden Flashes (4-3). Giovanni Santiago added 16 points. Justyn Hamilton had three blocks.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
