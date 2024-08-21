Tim Walz has described his family's IVF experience. But they used a different procedure

In introducing himself to voters as Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris ' running mate, Walz has made his family's struggle with fertility a central part of his narrative, a tangible way to connect with voters alarmed at the erosion of reproductive rights in the U.S. But Gwen Walz on Tuesday issued a statement that detailed the experience more comprehensively and disclosed that they relied on a different process known as intrauterine insemination, or IUI.