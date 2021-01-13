Tim Heaney was a student of the world, traveling to remote jungles in New Guinea when few others dared and planning family trips to communist China rather than Disney World.

"He enjoyed meeting the locals and he enjoyed the history," said son Mark Heaney. "It was important to him that we have a worldly view of other cultures."

Heaney died of Parkinson's disease complications Dec. 31 at a Roseville assisted-living facility, after previously living in Falcon Heights. He was 74.

Born in 1946, Heaney was the second of Richard and Mary Ann Heaney's six children. He was born in Anoka, but his large Catholic family moved around, spending most of Heaney's childhood in Washington, D.C., because of his father's job as the assistant director of the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.

He became fascinated by politics early in life, often taking the bus to watch the U.S. Senate while it was in session.

"He was politically active from a very early age," said son Andy Heaney.

Heaney graduated from high school and attended college at St. John's University in Collegeville and later the University of Minnesota Law School, graduating in 1972.

While working for U.S. Rep. Donald Fraser's campaign, he met his future wife, Lois Luther. They married in 1971.

He became a corporate attorney and was named partner and chairman of the securities department at his firm, Frederickson and Byron. In the late '70s, sons Mark and Andy arrived.

Heaney loved his work and taught his sons about the law and the stock market, which both said influenced their career decisions — Mark became an attorney and Andy an investment researcher.

Heaney wasn't interested in watching TV or following sports, Andy said. Instead, he pored over books, visited museums and researched upcoming trips to the Balkans, Africa and Ireland — the home of his ancestors — among other destinations.

"He didn't have time for trivial things," Andy said.

A 1990 Star Tribune article recounted Heaney's trip to New Guinea, where he met dozens of Yali tribesmen and hiked up slippery mountains while gazing at the jungle 500 feet below. He found himself covered in mud by day and cockroaches at night.

In the final years of his career, Heaney served as vice president and in-house counsel for Bio-Techne Corp.

Heaney was a loyal friend, said John Sommerville, a retired judge who met him more than 50 years ago. He described Heaney as disciplined, bright and compassionate toward the less fortunate.

"He didn't have any airs," Sommerville said. "He was an ordinary person."

Sommerville recalled the bike rides and movies he and his wife enjoyed with Heaney and his second wife, Roberta Hunt, over the past 20 years.

In retirement, Heaney relished spending time with his nine grandchildren, who called him "Papa." He took them to Children's Theatre productions, baked pies with their help and walked with them to the Minnesota State Fair.

Heaney loved the fair and bought handfuls of tickets each year. He once created a recipe for "Minnesota Muffins," which contained wild rice as the secret ingredient, and entered them in the fair. "He came home with a ribbon, so he was pretty pumped," Mark said.

Heaney is survived by his wife, Roberta, sons Mark and Andrew, both of Wayzata, stepdaughters Jackie Smith of Roseville and Megan Davis of Boulder, Colo., four siblings and nine grandchildren. A memorial service is planned for a later date.

Erin Adler • 612-673-1781