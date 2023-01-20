The enduring legacy of a head coach who went 15-30 with the Gophers is never going to be on-field success, and yet more than 12 years after Tim Brewster was fired as the U's football coach it's hard to shake his memory.

It was never dull, which in our business makes things memorable. Part of what made it that way was Brewster's litany of colorful expressions, which he deployed unsparingly as part of his signature style. The best of the best can be found on a 5-minute video that's still available on YouTube and should be watched every so often.

Since his Gophers days, Brewster has not had another chance to be a head coach. But he has carved out a nice back half of his career resuming his role as a position coach, ace recruiter and unofficial hype man.

Stops at Mississippi State, Florida State, Texas A&M, North Carolina, Florida and Jackson State came after his time here but before his most recent role as the tight ends coach at Colorado.

Brewster followed Deion Sanders to Colorado from Jackson State when Sanders took the head job with the Buffaloes, and both inherited a mighty task. The once-proud program has had just one winning season since 2005 and finished 1-11 last season.

Changing the culture will take a combination of better players and proper motivation. On the talent front, the Buffaloes received some big news this week when Cormani McClain, a five-star cornerback from Lakeland (Fla.) High School who is considered the best corner recruit and one of the best overall recruits in the country, flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado.

And on the motivation front? Well, it looks like Brewster is already in midseason form. In a video released this week, he is shown barking at players to show some energy in a classroom setting. "When I say stand tall, I want you bouncing out of your seats and standing tall," Brewster implores. Later, he barks, "Raise the roof!" ... "We coming!" and ... "When those Colorado Buff buses show up, there are 60 minutes of hell coming with it!"

We have no idea what Colorado's record will be in 2023, but it's safe to say this: It won't be dull in Boulder.