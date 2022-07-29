Tim Beckham's RBI walkoff single in the bottom of the ninth delivered a comeback victory for the St. Paul Saints over the Iowa Cubs 5-4 at CHS Field on Thursday night.

Jermaine Palacios began the comeback in the eighth, with a solo homer, tying the score at 4-4.

Spenser Steer singled to center with one out in the ninth. Jake Cave followed with a walk. Beckham then delivered his hit on the first pitch he saw, scoring Steer.

It was the seventh walk-off win for the Saints this season.

Saints starter Mario Sanchez went four innings and struck out four. Sometimes a starter, Ronny Henriquez followed in relief with four scoreless innings. He allowed five hits and struck out four Cubs.

Michael Feliz pitched a perfect ninth in his Saints debut.