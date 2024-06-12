NEW YORK — Tim Anderson returned from the bereavement list and produced his first two-hit game in three weeks Tuesday night, sparking the Miami Marlins to a 4-2 win over the New York Mets.

The 2019 AL batting champion, who entered hitting .188 this season, had an RBI single in the second inning before singling and scoring in the fifth when Bryan De La Cruz doubled off the glove of Harrison Bader in deep center field.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored the go-ahead run two batters later, when Jake Burger hit a hard smash and reached on a two-out throwing error by Mets third baseman Mark Vientos.

The two-hit game was Anderson's first since May 21. He was just 5 for 39 over his next 11 games before being placed on the bereavement list and missing the Marlins' weekend series against Cleveland.

Nick Gordon added a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

Jesús Luzardo (3-5) allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He has a 2.37 ERA in three career starts at Citi Field and a 3.02 ERA in eight starts against the Mets.

Tanner Scott, the Marlins' fourth pitcher, tossed two perfect innings for his eighth save this season. It was the first six-out save of his career.

Vientos had a two-run double in the second for the Mets.

Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez was activated from the 10-day injured list and went 0 for 3 in his first game since April 19, when he tore a ligament in his left thumb. New York was a National League-worst 17-28 with Alvarez sidelined.

Tylor Megill (1-3) gave up three runs (two earned) and struck out eight in 4 2/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: Anderson (bereavement list) and INF Otto Lopez (paternity list) were activated Monday, one day after Miami made room for the duo by optioning INFs Xavier Edwards and Tristan Gray to Triple-A Jacksonville. … RHP Bryan Hoeing (left hamstring) threw 26 pitches in the batting cages due to rain and is expected to throw two innings for Class A Jupiter on Friday. … RHP Edward Cabrera (right shoulder) threw 30 pitches at the Marlins' spring training complex in Florida and is slated to throw two innings of batting practice Friday.

Mets: RHP Edwin Díaz (right shoulder) threw a bullpen and is on target to be activated from the 15-day injured list when eligible Thursday. … RHP Kodai Senga (right shoulder) played long toss and is expected to throw a bullpen Wednesday or Thursday. ... To make room for Alvarez, the Mets designated catcher Tomás Nido for assignment.

UP NEXT

The three-game series continues Wednesday night, when Marlins LHP Braxton Garrett (2-1, 5.81 ERA) faces Mets LHP David Peterson (1-0, 3.09).

