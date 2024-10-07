Tilda Swinton explores assisted suicide in Pedro Almodovar's 'The Room Next Door'

SWINTON: There are many countries in the world where it is not criminal to assist somebody's active will to orchestrate their own dying. And in the United States, there are 10 states where it is not criminal, where it's possible for two doctors to assist in the active will of a patient to take charge of their own dying. And it's there are just other places where and New York State, which is where our film is set, is not one of those 10 states. And there are all sorts of people, very wise and very compassionate people, very educated and very enlightened people, in my view, who are actively campaigning to broaden this acceptance.