A Minneapolis student’s unique version of Jenga is getting some national TV exposure. Kevin Bubolz, a former Army helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, and his golden retriever Ellie will be featured on a CBS special, “The Greatest #StayatHome Videos.”

Not long ago, Bubolz discovered a “leveling up” TikTok challenge in which animals jumped over toilet paper rolls. “I wanted to join the challenge, but I also wanted to be unique,” said Bubolz, an MBA candidate at the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management.

“I was training with Ellie when the Jenga game caught my eye on our game shelf. I knew Ellie was great at balancing things on her head so I decided to give it a shot. She crushed it on her second try and we reached 10 levels of Jenga blocks.”

That video — on his TikTok page @GoldenRetrieverLife — has been played nearly 2 million times. Cedric the Entertainer hosts the CBS show, which airs at 8 p.m. Friday.