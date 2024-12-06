TikTok is inching closer to a potential ban in the US. So what's next?

The appeals court ruling, written by Judge Douglas Ginsburg, said the law was ''carefully crafted to deal only with control by a foreign adversary." The judges also rejected the claim that the statute was an unlawful bill of attainder or a taking of property in violation of the Fifth Amendment. Furthermore, Ginsburg wrote the law did not violate the First Amendment because the government is not looking to ''suppress content or require a certain mix of content'' on TikTok.