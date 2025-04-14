Sports

Tigers visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (9-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-8, third in the NL Central)

The Associated Press
April 14, 2025 at 8:01AM

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Brewers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -163, Brewers +138; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee has a 5-2 record at home and an 8-8 record overall. The Brewers are 7-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Detroit is 9-6 overall and 4-5 in road games. The Tigers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.57.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brice Turang has a double, three home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .333 for the Brewers. Jackson Chourio is 13-for-44 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Kerry Carpenter has two doubles, four home runs and nine RBI for the Tigers. Spencer Torkelson is 10-for-37 with three doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Tigers: 7-3, .231 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Connor Thomas: 15-Day IL (elbow), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (elbow), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (shin), Tobias Myers: 15-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 15-Day IL (oblique), D.L. Hall: 60-Day IL (lat), Robert Gasser: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

