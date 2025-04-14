Tigers visit the Brewers to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (9-6, first in the AL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (8-8, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-2, 3.78 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Brewers: Tyler Alexander (1-0, 2.84 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -163, Brewers +138; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Detroit Tigers to begin a three-game series.
Milwaukee has a 5-2 record at home and an 8-8 record overall. The Brewers are 7-0 in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Detroit is 9-6 overall and 4-5 in road games. The Tigers have the fifth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.57.
The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.