Detroit Tigers (18-20, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (25-17, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Detroit: Michael Fulmer (0-0, 7.27 ERA) Minnesota: Michael Pineda (0-0, 3.00 ERA)

LINE: Tigers 14600; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit's Cabrera puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Twins.

The Twins are 16-14 against AL Central teams. The Minnesota pitching staff averages 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings, Kenta Maeda leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Tigers are 9-15 against AL Central Division teams. The Detroit offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the American League. Victor Reyes leads the team with a mark of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Rosario ranks second on the Twins with 27 RBIs and is batting .240.

Jonathan Schoop leads the Tigers with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .532.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Max Kepler: (adductor), Nelson Cruz: (hip), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal), Alex Avila: (low back).

Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann: (forearm), Ivan Nova: (right triceps), Dario Agrazal: (forearm), Troy Stokes Jr.: (undisclosed), JaCoby Jones: (left hand), Niko Goodrum: (right oblique), C.J. Cron: (knee).