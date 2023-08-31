DETROIT — Gleyber Torres' throwing error in the 10th inning gave Detroit a 4-3 win against the New York Yankees on Thursday, allowing the Tigers to salvage the series finale.

The Yankees were trying for their first four-game winning streak of the season since May 27-30. Instead the Yankees suffered their ninth walk-off loss of the season.

Down 3-0 in the ninth, Anthony Volpe tied the game with a three-run homer to right off Tigers closer Alex Lange to become the first Yankees rookie to reach 20 homers and 20 stolen bases in a season. He is the 15th rookie with a 20-homer, 20-stolen base season, and the second this year with Arizona's Corbin Carroll.

Beau Brieske (1-2) retired the Yankees in order in the top of the 10th and Jonathan Loáisiga (0-1) pitched the bottom of the inning for New York.

Miguel Cabrera grounded out and the Yankees intentionally walked rookie Parker Meadows. Zack Short grounded back to Loáisiga, who threw to Torres for the force at second, but his throw to first sailed past DJ LeMahieu, allowing Kerry Carpenter to score from second as the Tigers ended a five-game losing streak.

New York only had two hits in the first eight innings, but Oswaldo Cabrera started the ninth with a bunt single. Lange struck out Kyle Higashioka, but LaMahieu looped a single to center.

Torres hit what looked like a game-ending double play grounder to short, but Short didn't field it cleanly and only got the out at second.

Volpe hit an 0-1 sinker down the right-field line for his 20th homer.

The Tigers had lost five straight by a combined score of 40-11 and were outscored 14-5 in the first three games against New York.

Tigers starter Matt Manning only allowed two hits and two walks in six innings to improve to 2-0 with a 0.38 ERA in his past four starts.

Clarke Schmidt matched Manning for the first four innings, but the Tigers broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the fifth.

Torres, who homered in the first three games of the series, went 0-for-4 with a strikeout.

Short led off with his sixth home run and Schmidt walked Carson Kelly.

Zack McKinstry hit a possible double play grounder to second, but Torres juggled it and had to settle for the out at first. Riley Greene followed with an RBI single to make it 2-0, and after Andy Ibañez hit an infield single, Carpenter ended Schmidt's day by singling in Greene. Schmidt allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Meadows doubled with one out in the eighth and stole third. Yankees reliever Albert Abreu walked the next two hitters, loading the bases, but he struck out Zach McKinstry and Greene to end the threat.

OTHER 20/20 ROOKIES IN SAME SEASON

The only other seasons with two 20-20 rookies were 2022 with Seattle's Julio Rodríguez and Kansas City's Bobby Witt Jr. and 1987 with Boston's Ellis Burks and the Angels' Devon White.

ROSTER MOVES

Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday afternoon. New York intends to promote prospects OF Jasson Dominguez and C Austin Wells when rosters expand on Friday.

SEE YOU SOON

After not playing until late August, the Tigers and Yankees will see each other in a few days. The teams finish their seven-game season series at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 5-7.

UP NEXT

The Yankees continue their season-long 10-game road trip Friday in Houston where LHP Carlos Rodón (1-4, 5.97) will face RHP Justin Verlander (10-6, 3.06).

Detroit heads out on the road for a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox. LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (9-7, 3.21) is scheduled to pitch against RHP Touki Toussaint (2-6, 4.85).

