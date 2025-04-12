Sports

Tigers meet the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (8-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-10, fourth in the AL Central)

April 12, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe (0-0, 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 14.73 ERA, 2.59 WHIP, four strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Tigers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.

Minnesota has a 4-10 record overall and a 1-3 record in home games. The Twins have a 2-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has an 8-5 record overall and a 3-4 record in road games. The Tigers are 2-1 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Bader leads the Twins with three home runs while slugging .514. Ty France is 14-for-36 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Zach McKinstry has two triples and a home run for the Tigers. Dillon Dingler is 12-for-31 with a double, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .233 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Tigers: 8-2, .268 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Lee: 10-Day IL (back), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 60-Day IL (spine), Jake Rogers: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (knee), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 15-Day IL (hip), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 60-Day IL (nerve), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (hip), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

