Tigers meet the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (8-5, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (4-10, fourth in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Saturday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe (0-0, 5.00 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, seven strikeouts); Twins: Chris Paddack (0-1, 14.73 ERA, 2.59 WHIP, four strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -121, Tigers +101; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers face the Minnesota Twins leading the series 1-0.
Minnesota has a 4-10 record overall and a 1-3 record in home games. The Twins have a 2-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
Detroit has an 8-5 record overall and a 3-4 record in road games. The Tigers are 2-1 in games when they are out-hit by their opponents.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.