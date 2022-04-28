Detroit Tigers (6-11, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (10-8, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Thursday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (1-1, 2.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Twins: Bailey Ober (1-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -140, Tigers +120; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers hit the road against the Minnesota Twins looking to end a three-game road skid.

Minnesota has a 10-8 record overall and a 7-4 record at home. The Twins have a 5-1 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Detroit is 4-8 at home and 6-11 overall. The Tigers have gone 0-1 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Thursday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads the Twins with 10 extra base hits (four doubles and six home runs). Max Kepler is 11-for-31 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Austin Meadows has two doubles and two triples for the Tigers. Robbie Grossman is 13-for-30 with two doubles and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .241 batting average, 2.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Tigers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 2.69 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Twins: Gary Sanchez: day-to-day (abdominal), Jhon Romero: 10-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Sonny Gray: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.