Detroit Tigers (41-63, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (54-48, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (0-0); Twins: Chris Archer (2-5, 4.04 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -197, Tigers +165; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers aim to stop a three-game losing streak with a win against the Minnesota Twins.

Minnesota is 28-22 at home and 54-48 overall. Twins hitters are batting a collective .251, which ranks fifth in the AL.

Detroit has a 41-63 record overall and a 17-36 record in road games. The Tigers have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the AL at 4.03.

The teams square off Tuesday for the 15th time this season. The Twins lead the season series 9-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Byron Buxton leads Minnesota with 26 home runs while slugging .550. Carlos Correa is 8-for-40 with three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Miguel Cabrera is fifth on the Tigers with a .274 batting average, and has nine doubles, four home runs, 23 walks and 36 RBI. Harold Castro is 10-for-35 with three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 5-5, .229 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Tigers: 3-7, .215 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Kyle Garlick: day-to-day (rib), Bailey Ober: 60-Day IL (groin), Miguel Sano: 10-Day IL (knee), Max Kepler: 10-Day IL (foot), Danny Coulombe: 60-Day IL (hip), Caleb Thielbar: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ryan Jeffers: 10-Day IL (thumb), Trevor Larnach: 10-Day IL (core), Cody Stashak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Royce Lewis: 60-Day IL (knee), Chris Paddack: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jhon Romero: 60-Day IL (biceps), Jorge Alcala: 60-Day IL (elbow), Randy Dobnak: 60-Day IL (finger), Kenta Maeda: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Tarik Skubal: day-to-day (arm), Rony Garcia: 15-Day IL (biceps), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (tricep), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (forearm), Wily Peralta: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Manning: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (achilles ), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.