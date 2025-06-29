Sports

Tigers and Twins play, winner secures 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (40-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-32, first in the AL Central)

June 29, 2025 at 8:01AM

Detroit; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -298, Twins +238; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Detroit has a 29-14 record in home games and a 52-32 record overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Minnesota has a 40-43 record overall and an 18-26 record in road games. The Twins have a 29-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Riley Greene has 21 doubles, 18 home runs and 62 RBIs while hitting .297 for the Tigers. Gleyber Torres is 13 for 37 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Ty France has 15 doubles and six home runs for the Twins. Byron Buxton is 14 for 40 with two doubles and six home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Twins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (finger), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Twins: Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Pablo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zebby Matthews: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

