Tigers and Twins play, winner secures 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (40-43, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (52-32, first in the AL Central)
Detroit; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (3-6, 4.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 60 strikeouts); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (9-2, 2.29 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -298, Twins +238; over/under is 7 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Both the Detroit Tigers and the Minnesota Twins are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.
Detroit has a 29-14 record in home games and a 52-32 record overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .325 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.
Minnesota has a 40-43 record overall and an 18-26 record in road games. The Twins have a 29-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
The matchup Sunday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.