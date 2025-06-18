Tigers and Pirates postponed due to forecast for inclement weather, split doubleheader on Thursday

Sports

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 9:36PM

DETROIT — The scheduled game between the Detroit Tigers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night was postponed due to the forecast for inclement weather.

Heavy rain hit the Detroit area early Wednesday afternoon, and with heavy storms expected during the evening, the game was called off about two hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The game will be played as a part of a split doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game scheduled for 1:10 p.m. and the second at 5:40 p.m.

Two of baseball's top starting pitchers — Detroit's Tarik Skubal and Pittsburgh's Paul Skenes — are scheduled to pitch on Thursday, but will not face each other.

Skubal (7-2, 1.99 ERA) will face Pittsburgh left-hander Andrew Heaney (3-5, 3.33) in the first game. Skenes (4-6, 1.78) will go against a Tigers opener in the nightcap.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

DAVE HOGG

The Associated Press

