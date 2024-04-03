NEW YORK — For the second consecutive day, the scheduled game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Mets was postponed because of rain.

Wednesday night's game will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader beginning at 12:10 p.m. on Thursday, originally an off day for both teams before steady showers soaked New York City this week.

When the undefeated Tigers and winless Mets were unable to play Tuesday night, a makeup game was initially set for Thursday at 1:10 p.m. But now the clubs will play two that day.

Detroit plays its home opener Friday afternoon against Oakland. New York is at Cincinnati on Friday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb