DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers and Atlanta Braves were rained out on Tuesday night after a 2-hour, 25-minute wait.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday starting at 1:10 p.m., which originally had been a single day game.
Tigers rookie right-hander Reese Olson (0-1, 2.70) and Braves ace right-hander Spencer Strider (6-2, 3.79) are expected to start the opener, while Detroit right-hander Michael Lorenzen (2-3, 3.75) and Atlanta right-hander AJ Smith-Shawver pitch in the night game.
Play never began Tuesday night and the decision to call the game was made at 9:05 p.m.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
