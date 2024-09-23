Sports

Tigers add top pitching prospect Jackson Jobe to roster in push to make playoffs

The Detroit Tigers have added right-hander Jackson Jobe to the roster to bolster their push to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers have added right-hander Jackson Jobe to the roster to bolster their push to make the playoffs for the first time in a decade.

Detroit made the move on Monday, a day before starting a regular-season ending homestand with three games against Tampa Bay and three more with the Chicago White Sox.

The 22-year-old Jobe, who is from Oklahoma City, was drafted No. 3 overall out of high school by the Tigers in 2021 and is regarded as one of the top prospects in baseball.

He has been a starter in the minors, but likely would be used by manager A.J. Hinch out of the bullpen for the Tigers.

Detroit (82-74) was eight games under .500 on Aug. 10 and its late-season surge, which includes winning 11 of its last 14 games, has put the team in an AL wild-card spot one game ahead of the Minnesota Twins.

The Tigers have guaranteed they will finish the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2016.

