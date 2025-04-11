Sports

Tigers activate second baseman Gleyber Torres from the 10-day IL

MINNEAPOLIS — Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres returned to the team's lineup on Friday after being sidelined by a left oblique strain.

Torres was activated from the 10-day injured list before the opener of a three-game series at Minnesota. He was playing second base and leading off for the matchup with the Twins.

The Tigers optioned outfielder Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A Toledo on Thursday to clear the way for Torres' return.

Torres signed a $15 million, one-year contract with Detroit in December. He went 3 for 7 with a home run in the first two games of the season before going on the IL.

Torres spent his first seven seasons with the New York Yankees, batting .265 with 138 homers and 441 RBIs. He was an AL All-Star in 2018 and 2019.

The 28-year-old Torres hit .257 with 15 homers, 63 RBIs and 26 doubles last season while helping the Yankees win the AL East and reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games.

