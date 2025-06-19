Sports

Tiger Woods' son Charlie qualifies for US Junior Amateur

The Associated Press
June 19, 2025 at 8:30PM

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — The 16-year-old son of Tiger Woods is heading back to the U.S. Junior Amateur.

Charlie Woods bogeyed his final hole Thursday to fall into a three-way playoff for the final spot out of Eagle Trace Golf Club. Woods, who shot 71, won the playoff.

That sends him to the U.S. Junior for the second straight year. Next up is 36-hole qualifying in stroke play for 264 players, with the top 64 advancing to match play.

The U.S. Junior Amateur, which Tiger Woods won three straight times, is July 21-26 at Trinity Forest in Dallas. The course briefly hosted the Byron Classic on the PGA Tour.

Charlie Woods last year qualified for the U.S. Junior Amateur but had rounds of 82-80 and didn't come close to reaching match play.

Charlie Woods, a junior at Benjamin School, recently won his first significant American Junior Golf Association title.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

