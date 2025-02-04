Tiger Woods says his mother has died. He called Kultida Woods a 'force of nature'

''It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning,'' Woods wrote. ''My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie.''