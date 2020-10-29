NEW YORK — The largest deal in luxury is back on after New York's famed jeweler Tiffany agreed to a slightly lower offer from from LVMH in Paris.
LVMH will now pay $131.50 per share for Tiffany's stock, down from $135 per share, putting the price tag at $15.8 billion, down from $16.2 billion, the companies said Thursday.
LVMH appeared to walk away from the acquisition last month after it said the French government had pushed for a delay to assess the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs.
Rumors that both were still interested in making the deal happen began to surface in recent days.
The buyout has been approved by the boards of both companies, and it's expected to close early next year.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
The Latest: France prepares for month-long partial lockdown
French doctors are expressing relief and business owners despair as France prepares to shut down for a month to try to put the brakes on…
Business
Tiffany agrees to revised terms on LVMH takeover deal
The largest deal in luxury is back on after New York's famed jeweler Tiffany agreed to a slightly lower offer from from LVMH in Paris.
Business
Best Buy will open early on Black Friday, offer deals throughout November
The electronics retailer plans to open its stores at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.
Business
The Latest: Nearly 2 million without power across the South
The Latest on Zeta (all times CDT):
National
Trump paints apocalyptic portrait of life in US under Biden
The suburbs wouldn't be the suburbs anymore, the economy would sink into its worst depression ever and police departments would cease to exist. Even America's older adults would be left to figure out how to get by without heat, air conditioning or electricity.