8 a.m. Friday

Jeffrey Foucault, Dec. 10 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$35. theparkwaytheater.com.

9 a.m. Friday

Allman Betts Family Revival, Dec. 1 at State in Mpls. axs.com

10 a.m. Friday

Obi Original & Room3, Aug. 25 at Dakota in Mpls. $20-$25. dakotacooks.com. ... Davina & the Vagabonds, Aug. 31 at Dakota. $40-$45. ... Kehlani, Sept. 4 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Gillian Welch and David Rawlings, Sept. 9-10 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. axs.com. ... Andrew Walesch & His Orchestra, Sept. 14 at Dakota. $35-$40. ... Hippo Campus, Sept. 19 at First Avenue in Mpls. $40-$45. ... axs.com. ... M. Ward, Sept. 21 at Fine Line in Mpls. $30-$50. axs.com. ... Gatecreeper, Oct. 8 at Fine Line. $25-$40. ... Drug Church, Oct. 17 at Fine Line. $23-$38. ... Rachael Yamagata, Oct. 19 at Cedar in Mpls. $30. axs.com. ... Nurse John, Oct. 25 at Pantages in Mpls. $42-$52. hennepinarts.org. ... Fit for an Autopsy, Nov. 12 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Suzy Bogguss, Nov. 13 at Dakota. $35-$45. ... Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Nov. 16-17 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... "Les Miserables," Nov. 19-Dec. 1 at Orpheum in Mpls. $40-$159. hennepinarts.org. ... Disney on Ice, Nov. 21-23 at Xcel in St. Paul. ticketmaster.com. ... Mark Ambor, Nov. 22 at Fine Line. $29.50. ... The Last Revel, Dec. 14 at First Avenue. $20-$25.

11 a.m. Friday

Lusine and Yppah, Nov. 4 at 7th St. Entry. $20-$25.