Tickets go on sale this week for Samantha Bee, Halsey and Alessia Cara
Other shows include Sturgill Simpson, Dark Star Orchestra and “Cocomelon.”
“The Art of Medicine: Lines We Hold, Lines We Cross,” April 12 at Parkway Theater in Mpls. $15-$30. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Mixed Company Singers, April 13 at Parkway. $20-$25. ... Family Matters Live Podcast, Aug. 3 at Parkway. $35-$60. ... Samantha Bee, April 16 at Parkway. $45-$65.
9 a.m. Friday
Dark Star Orchestra, May 15 at Palace Theatre in St. Paul. axs.com.
10 a.m. Friday
Alessia Cara, April 19 at Uptown in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... "Cocomelon,” May 3 at State Theatre in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Vince Gill, May 22 at Orpheum in Mpls. hennepinarts.org. ... Samia, June 6 at First Avenue in Mpls. axs.com. ... Gary Clark Jr., June 17 at Palace. ... Justice, June 17 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Halsey, June 20 at Somerset Amphitheater in Somerset, Wis. livenation.com. ... Mt. Joy, Sept. 16 at Armory.
Noon Friday
Sturgill Simpson, May 6 at Armory.
The hi-def restoration of the movie will play in AMC theaters, including Rosedale and Southdale in the Twin Cities.