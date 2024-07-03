10 a.m. Wednesday
R&B Only, Aug. 16 at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Judge John Hodgman, Sept. 27 at Fitzgerald in St. Paul. $32.50-$75. axs.com.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Tickets go on sale this week for Judge John Hodgman and R&B Only
They will be performing at the Fitzgerald and Varsity.
Business
From 'latte makeup' to 'girl dinners,' TikTok has launched tons of trends. Will its influence last?
TikTok and its bite-sized videos arrived in the United States as a global version of the Chinese app Douyin. Less than six years later, the social media platform is deeply woven into the fabric of American consumerism, having shortened the shelf life of trends and revamped how people engage with food and fashion.
Variety
Sizzling sidewalks, unshaded playgrounds pose risk for surface burns over searing Southwest summer
Ron Falk lost his right leg, had extensive skin grafting on the left one and is still recovering a year after collapsing on the searing asphalt outside a Phoenix convenience store where he stopped for a cold soda during a heat wave.
Business
New Mexico denies film incentive application on 'Rust' movie after fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin
Producers of the western movie ''Rust'' may have to forgo a robust economic incentive as they try to sell the film to distributors and fulfill financial obligations to the immediate family of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by Alec Baldwin during rehearsal in 2021.
Nation
What was the 'first American novel'? On this Independence Day, a look at what it started
In the winter of 1789, around the time George Washington was elected the country's first president, a Boston-based printer quietly launched another American institution.