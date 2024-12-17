Tickets go on sale this week for Air Supply, Kevin Cronin and Jeff Ross
Other shows include Whitechapel, Static-X and Lily Rose.
ELnO, Jan. 11, 2025, at Parkway in Mpls. $35-$45. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Martin Zellar, Feb. 8, 2025, at Parkway. $29-$59. ... Zeppo, Feb. 22, 2025, at Parkway. $25-$30. ... The Dark Horse Revue, Feb. 25, 2025, at Parkway. $30-$35. ... Jeff Ross, March 12-16, 2025, at Parkway. $55-$75. ... Marshall Crenshaw, March 23, 2025, at Parkway. $30-$50.
10 a.m. Friday
Kevin Cronin, Feb. 22, 2025, at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Kim Dracula and Hanabie, March 8, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Whitechapel, March 29, 2025, at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Air Supply, April 4, 2025, at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Lily Rose, May 1, 2025, at Fine Line. ... Static-X, May 30, 2025, at Fillmore.
Other shows include Whitechapel, Static-X and Lily Rose.