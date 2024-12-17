Things To Do

Tickets go on sale this week for Air Supply, Kevin Cronin and Jeff Ross

Other shows include Whitechapel, Static-X and Lily Rose.

By Melissa Walker

December 17, 2024 at 9:00PM
8 a.m. Friday

ELnO, Jan. 11, 2025, at Parkway in Mpls. $35-$45. theparkwaytheater.com. ... Martin Zellar, Feb. 8, 2025, at Parkway. $29-$59. ... Zeppo, Feb. 22, 2025, at Parkway. $25-$30. ... The Dark Horse Revue, Feb. 25, 2025, at Parkway. $30-$35. ... Jeff Ross, March 12-16, 2025, at Parkway. $55-$75. ... Marshall Crenshaw, March 23, 2025, at Parkway. $30-$50.

10 a.m. Friday

Kevin Cronin, Feb. 22, 2025, at Treasure Island in Red Wing. ticketmaster.com. ... Kim Dracula and Hanabie, March 8, 2025, at Fillmore in Mpls. livenation.com. ... Whitechapel, March 29, 2025, at Varsity in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Air Supply, April 4, 2025, at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Lily Rose, May 1, 2025, at Fine Line. ... Static-X, May 30, 2025, at Fillmore.

Melissa Walker

