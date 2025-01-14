Tickets go on sale for the O’Jays, Turnover and Old Dominion
Other shows include Dance Gavin Dance and Hiromi’s Sonicwonder.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 9:00PM
Anthony Shore & His All-Star Band, May 11 at Parkway in Mpls. $30-$35. theparkwaytheater.com.
10 a.m. Friday
Hiromi’s Sonicwonder, April 8-9 at Dakota. $45-$60. dakotacooks.com. ... The O’Jays, April 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Turnover, May 27 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 20 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Old Dominion, Aug. 21 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $67-$149.25. etix.com. ... Dance Gavin Dance, June 1 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.
