Tickets go on sale for the O’Jays, Turnover and Old Dominion

Other shows include Dance Gavin Dance and Hiromi’s Sonicwonder.

By Melissa Walker

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 14, 2025 at 9:00PM
The O'Jays perform on the Congo Square Stage during the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans, Sunday, April 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Sophia Germer)
The O'Jays will perform April 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

8 a.m. Friday

Anthony Shore & His All-Star Band, May 11 at Parkway in Mpls. $30-$35. theparkwaytheater.com.

10 a.m. Friday

Hiromi’s Sonicwonder, April 8-9 at Dakota. $45-$60. dakotacooks.com. ... The O’Jays, April 5 at Mystic Lake in Prior Lake. ticketmaster.com. ... Turnover, May 27 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Coheed and Cambria, Aug. 20 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. ... Old Dominion, Aug. 21 at State Fair Grandstand in Falcon Heights. $67-$149.25. etix.com. ... Dance Gavin Dance, June 1 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

Melissa Walker

News Assistant

