8 a.m. Friday
The Brothas featuring Fancy Ray McCloney, Aug. 28 at Parkway in Mpls. $25-$35. theparkwaytheater.com.
10 a.m. FRIDAY
"My Name Is Not Mom," Sept. 10 at Ames Center in Burnsville. $45-$128. ticketmaster.com. … A Day to Remember, Oct. 11 at Armory in Mpls. ticketmaster.com. … Poppy, Nov. 11 at First Avenue in Mpls. $25-$30. axs.com. … Phony Ppl, Nov. 15 at Amsterdam Bar & Hall in St. Paul. $20-$22. amsterdambarandhall.com. … SeeYouSpaceCowboy, Dec. 2 at 7th St. Entry in Mpls. $15. axs.com. … Illinium, Dec. 10-11 at Armory. … Tyler, the Creator, Feb. 20 at Target Center in Mpls. $25.50-$125.50. … ticketmaster.com.
