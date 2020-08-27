11 a.m. today
Martin Zellar's Neil Diamond Tribute, Oct. 2-3 at Medina Entertainment Center. $33-$43. Eventbrite.com … Free Fallin' with Rubber Soul Acoustic Trio, Oct. 17 at Medina Entertainment Center. $28-$38.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Thousands of videos offered to prove abuse of college youths
Prosecutors have turned over tens of thousands of video and audio files to lawyers for an ex-convict charged with weaponizing electronics as a coercive tool as he forced vulnerable college students into prostitution or unpaid labor.
National
What virus? At GOP's convention, pandemic is largely ignored
It was a scene from a bygone era: Vice President Mike Pence shaking hands with and fist-bumping audience members who rushed forward, shoulder to shoulder, to greet him and the president after Pence's speech at the Republican National Convention.
Books
US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday
1. "Midnight Sun" by Stephenie Meyer (Little by Brown Books for Young Readers)2. "Untamed" by Glennon Doyle (The Dial Press)3. "Live Free or Die" by…
Variety
Portland protesters, US agents clash near federal building
Protesters and U.S. agents assigned to protect federal property in Portland clashed late Wednesday outside a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Building in another night of violence for Oregon's largest city.
Variety
Consultant to review utility CEO pay after Trump criticism
The Tennessee Valley Authority has hired a new independent consultant to take a fresh look into its executive compensation after President Donald Trump earlier this month blasted the CEO as being "ridiculously overpaid," the federal utility's board chairman said Thursday.