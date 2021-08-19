8 a.m. Friday

Sound Unseen 22 Mini Marathon Fundraiser, Sept. 25 at Parkway in Mpls. $12-$16. theparkwaytheater.com.

10 a.m. FRIDAY

Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band with Davina & the Vagabonds, Sept. 10 at the Dakota in Mpls. $30-$35. dakotacooks.com. … Nachito Herrera & the Havana Social Club, Sept. 13-15 at the Dakota. $40-$60. … Zacc Harris Group, Sept. 19 at the Dakota. $15-$20. … Tuba Skinny, Sept. 22 at the Dakota. $30-$35. … Connie Han Trio, Sept. 28 at the Dakota. $25-$35. … New Power Generation, Sept. 30 at the Dakota. $60-$80. … The New Standards, Oct. 8-9 at the Dakota. $35-$40. … Graham Parker, Oct. 12 at the Dakota. $40-$45. … JD Simo & GA-20, Oct. 17 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Jane Bunnett & Maqueque, Oct. 18 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Max Weinberg's Jukebox, Oct. 21. $45-$55. … Steely Dead, Oct. 28 at the Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $15-$22. eventbrite.com. … Bob Schneider, Oct. 23 at the Dakota. $35-$45. … "Friends! A Musical Parody," Oct. 23-24 at Pantages in Mpls. $38-$58. hennepintheatretrust.org. … Jimmie Vaughan, Oct. 26 at the Dakota. $50-$75. … Sierra Hull and Dead Horses, Oct. 28 at the Dakota. $30-$40. … Saint Jhn, Nov. 16 at First Avenue. $40. … Who? Weekly Live, Dec. 4 at the Cedar in Mpls. $40.50-$76. thecedar.org. … The Black Angels, Feb. 5 at First Avenue. $25. … Underoath Voyeurist, March 7 at Fillmore in Mpls. ticketmaster.com.

11 a.m. Friday

The Belfast Cowboys and Trailer Trash, Nov. 6 at Medina Entertainment Center. eventbrite.com. … Katt Williams, Nov. 19 at Target Center in Mpls. $59-$250. axs.com. … Ty Segall & Freedom Band, July 2 at First Avenue. $28-$30.