10 a.m. FRIDAY

Groove Union and Big Tasty, Aug. 29 at Hook & Ladder in Mpls. $12-$20. eventbrite.com. … Thelma & the Sleaze, Sept. 23 at Hook & Ladder. $12-$18. … Momentary Lapse of Floyd, Sept. 24 at Hook & Ladder. $12-$25. … Garcia Peoples, Oct. 16 at Turf Club. $20. … Kansas, Nov. 12 at Treasure Island Casino in Red Wing. $39-$69. ticasino.com. … "Anastasia," Dec. 7-19 at Orpheum in Mpls. $40-$146. hennepintheatretrust.org. … Shiner and Spotlights, Dec. 12 at Turf Club. $18-$20. … Dorian Electra, Jan. 28 at Fine Line. $22.50-$40. … Yola, Feb. 23 at First Avenue. $27.50. … Lala Lala, April 14 at 7th St. Entry. $16-$20.

11 a.m. Friday

The Tubes, Oct. 15 At Medina Entertainment Center. $31-$44. eventbrite.com.

NOON Friday

Pert Near Sandstone, Oct. 16 at First Avenue. $20-$25.