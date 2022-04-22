IMPACT PLAYER

Desmond Bane, Memphis

The guard made seven three-pointers and had 26 points to lead the Grizzlies.

BY THE NUMBERS

2 Leads of 20 points or more wasted by the Wolves.

16 Points by Ja Morant, who added 10 rebounds and 10 assists for a triple-double.

0 Points in the fourth quarter for D'Angelo Russell, who earlier sparked the Wolves with 22 points and eight assists.