IMPACT PLAYER
Stephen Curry, Warriors
Curry was his usual self, and that meant bad things for the Wolves. He finished with 29 points and hit six threes.
BY THE NUMBERS
0 Threes for Malik Beasley on eight attempts.
1 Field goals for Anthony Edwards through three quarters.
58 Warriors three-point percentage compared to 23% for Wolves.
