GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Kevin Fiala, Wild: The winger scored twice, including the game-winning goal in the third period.
2. Kirill Kaprizov, Wild: The winger had a goal and two assists.
3. Mats Zuccarello, Wild: The winger also racked up a goal and two assists for three points.
BY THE NUMBERS
49 Wins by the Wild, which ties the franchise record set in 2016-17.
97 Points for Kaprizov with five games left in the regular season.
800 Career games for Wild defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Van Reimsdyk, Flyers top Canadiens 6-3 to end 6-game slide
James van Reimsdyk had two goals and an assist, Ivan Provorov had a goal and an assist and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Montreal Canadiens 6-3 Thursday night to end a six-game skid.
Twins
Saints lose to Mud Hens in 2 hours, 7 minutes
Devin Smeltzer and reliever Ronny Henriquez both pitched well against Toledo but the Saints scored only one run.
Sports
Vogelbach's HR rallies Pirates past Cubs 4-3
Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3 Thursday night.
Sports
Stamkos becomes Lightning's scoring leader in win over Leafs
Steven Stamkos scored his 34th goal of the season and became Tampa Bay's all-time scoring leader as the Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-1 on Thursday night.
Wild
Fiala scores twice for Wild, who will face Blues in playoffs
After twice blowing a lead then falling behind againstt eh Canucks, the Wild needed an strong third period and got it when Kevin Fiala broke a 3-3 tie with 7:43 left. it led to the Wild's 49th win of the season, and a date with St. Louis in Round 1.