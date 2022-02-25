GAME RECAP
Star Tribune's Three Stars
1. Auston Matthews, Maple Leafs: The center scored twice.
2. Petr Mrazek, Maple Leafs: The goaltender made 29 saves.
3. Kaapo Kahkonen, Wild: The goalie had 22 stops.
BY THE NUMBERS
1 Win by the Wild through three stops on this four-game road trip.
19 Faceoff wins for the Wild compared to 44 for Toronto.
36 Goals for Matthews this season, which is the most in the NHL.
